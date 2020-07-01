Dr. Gary Pichney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pichney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Pichney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Mercy Foot & Ankle at Lutherville1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-0770Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I, (as well as my daughter, and mother), have been a patient of Dr. Pichney's for over 20 years. Each of us has had needed foot surgery, along with other foot conditions. Dr. Pichney is highly skilled, and a trusted physician. Dr. Pichney's strengths lie in his knowledge, skills, compassion, and integrity. He educates, accurately diagnoses, and thoroughly treats each patient. Most importantly, Dr. Pichney cares, listens and values his patients. Dr. Pichney's experience and skills make him an A+ physician. I highly recommend Dr. Pichney.
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Maryland, College Park
Dr. Pichney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pichney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pichney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pichney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pichney.
