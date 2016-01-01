Overview

Dr. Gary Poelman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System.



Dr. Poelman works at WESTERN MICHIGAN in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.