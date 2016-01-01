Dr. Gary Poppe, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Poppe, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gary Poppe, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Blue Rapids, KS.
Dr. Poppe works at
Locations
Office608 Lincoln St, Blue Rapids, KS 66411 Directions (785) 363-7963Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Poppe, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poppe accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poppe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poppe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poppe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poppe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.