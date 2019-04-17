Overview of Dr. Gary Porubsky, MD

Dr. Gary Porubsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Porubsky works at WellSmart Health-Opelousas Orthopaedic Clinic in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.