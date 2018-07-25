Overview of Dr. Gary Prah, MD

Dr. Gary Prah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Prah works at Gary L Prah MD in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.