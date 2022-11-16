Overview

Dr. Gary Pransky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winthrop, MA. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Pransky works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Winthrop, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.