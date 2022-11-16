See All Family Doctors in Winthrop, MA
Dr. Gary Pransky, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Pransky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winthrop, MA. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Dr. Pransky works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Winthrop, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tufts Medical Center Community Care
    52 Crest Ave Ste 1, Winthrop, MA 02152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Laryngitis
Dyslipidemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Laryngitis
Dyslipidemia

Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Laryngitis
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Birth Control
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Gout
Gynecologic Disorders
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Indigestion
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Pransky for over 30 years! I dread the day he retires. My whole family goes to him as well. I disagree with the comment on his office staff being pushy. His office staff is awesome! BIG shout out to Anne and Elaine who Ive known since I was a kid! Always a pleasure dealing with them. Also for the comment on running out of medication - all you have to do is call and let him know you need a refill! Ive never ran out of one medication and I am on quite a few! I feel so comfortable when going for my visits! Dr Pransky and whole staff are awesome!
    Melissa M. — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Pransky, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124102637
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fairview Hospital
    Internship
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Pransky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pransky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pransky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pransky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pransky works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Winthrop, MA. View the full address on Dr. Pransky’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pransky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pransky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pransky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pransky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

