Dr. Gary Price, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Map Pin Small Guilford, CT
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Price, MD

Dr. Gary Price, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Price works at Gary J Price MD Center for Aesthetic Surgery in Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Price's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary J Price MD Center for Aesthetic Surgery
    5 Durham Rd Ste 1-8, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-6635

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Acne
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Acne

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2019
    I recently had a breast augmentation procedure with Dr. Price and I could not be more happy with the end result. Dr. Price took the time listening to me and helping me with my end result. Dr. Price was kind and professional which made my entire experience exceptional. The staff from Kim at the front desk to Kathleen in the billing department to all the kind nurses that helped me, I couldn’t thank them enough for their professionalism and thoughtfulness. I would absolutely go back to Dr. Price for any other procedure that I wound need.
    Kathy — Oct 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Price, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144211616
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellow In Hand Surgery, The Hartford Combined Hand Program
    • Chief Resident In Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, The Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • The University Of Miami
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price works at Gary J Price MD Center for Aesthetic Surgery in Guilford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Price’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

