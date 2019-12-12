Dr. Gary Quigg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quigg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Quigg, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Quigg, MD
Dr. Gary Quigg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Dr. Quigg works at
Dr. Quigg's Office Locations
1
Carolina Country Doctors2308 Kannapolis Hwy, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (980) 781-4794
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener. Explains very well. Not many left like him. Wouldn’t go anywhere else unless had to.
About Dr. Gary Quigg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1790747723
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Iowa
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quigg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quigg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quigg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Quigg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quigg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quigg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quigg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.