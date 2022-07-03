Dr. Gary Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Rankin, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Rankin, MD
Dr. Gary Rankin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rankin works at
Dr. Rankin's Office Locations
-
1
Retina and Diabetic Eye Center1204 Maple St, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 294-8258
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rankin?
Dr. Rankin saved my vision almost 9 years ago. My retina detached suddenly and my primary eye doctor recommended me to him. He saw me right away. I was scheduled for surgery the next day. He listened to all my concerns and answered all of my questions. I thank God for him!
About Dr. Gary Rankin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1538196209
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Ctr-Harvard Med Sch|U Tex
- Mass EE Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
- St Joseph Medical Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rankin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rankin works at
Dr. Rankin has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Telangiectasia and Retinoschisis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rankin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.