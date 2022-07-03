Overview of Dr. Gary Rankin, MD

Dr. Gary Rankin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rankin works at Retina and Diabetic Eye Center in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Telangiectasia and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.