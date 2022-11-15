Overview of Dr. Gary Reasor, MD

Dr. Gary Reasor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Reasor works at Metro Pain Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.