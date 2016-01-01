Overview

Dr. Gary Reichard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Reichard works at Community Healthcare Downtown in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.