Overview

Dr. Gary Reznik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Reznik works at Anna Milstein MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.