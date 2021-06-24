Dr. Gary Richman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Richman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Richman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Richman works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 967-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Spec6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 245, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 967-6500
-
3
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 967-6500
-
4
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 967-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richman?
Dr Richman has been my dr for close to 20 years. He has always been professional as well as truly caring. I highly recommend Dr Richman
About Dr. Gary Richman, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134169709
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- SUNY at Buffalo Affil Hosps
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Hobart College, Geneva, N.Y.
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richman works at
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.