Overview of Dr. Gary Richmond, MD

Dr. Gary Richmond, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Richmond works at Gary J Richmond MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.