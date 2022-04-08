Overview of Dr. Gary Richo, MD

Dr. Gary Richo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Richo works at VALLEY ORTHOPAEDIC SPECIALISTS in Shelton, CT with other offices in Oxford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.