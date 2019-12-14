Dr. Gary Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Richter, MD
Dr. Gary Richter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Endoscopy Ctr Inc550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1750, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am extremely satisfied with the service I received while experiencing a colonoscopy. The staff was friendly, competent and professional all at the same time which eliminated all my fears. I was most impressed when Dr. Richter took the time to consult with me after the procedure even though he had other patients. I will certainly recommend Dr. Richter.
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1639178866
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.