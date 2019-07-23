Overview

Dr. Gary Roark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Roark works at Gastroenterology Associates in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.