Dr. Rolband has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Rolband, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Rolband, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Bellamente Services LLC5970 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 495-6334
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Gary Rolband has been my Endocrinologist for years and has done an outstanding job. He is smart and sees connections with other parts of my medical care, can connect the dots. I like that he thinks ahead and has a good plan, is very well informed.
About Dr. Gary Rolband, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- University of California, San Diego
- E Carolina U
- E Carolina U
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
