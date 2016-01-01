Dr. Romaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gary Romaka, DO
Overview of Dr. Gary Romaka, DO
Dr. Gary Romaka, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Romaka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Romaka's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrological Associates P.A.83 Hanover Rd Ste 290, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 736-2212
-
2
Renex Dialysis Clinic of Orange Inc151 Central Ave, Orange, NJ 07050 Directions (973) 675-3400
-
3
Renex Dialysis Clinic of East Orange110 S Grove St, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 414-6100
-
4
Renex Dialysis Clinic of Bloomfield Inc206 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 259-0278
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romaka?
About Dr. Gary Romaka, DO
- Nephrology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1316280852
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romaka works at
Dr. Romaka has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romaka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romaka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.