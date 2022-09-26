See All Urologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Gary Ronay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Ronay, MD

Urology
4.7 (67)
Map Pin Small Brandon, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Ronay, MD

Dr. Gary Ronay, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their residency with University of Medicine and Dentistry

Dr. Ronay works at Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology - Brandon in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ronay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology - Brandon
    823 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ronay?

    Sep 26, 2022
    Dr. Ronay diagnosed my prostate cancer and took the necessary steps to bring my PSA level to 0.3. His staff obviously knows how uncomfortable guys are about getting poked and prodded, and was very kind and respectful in treating me. Kudos to Dr Ronay!
    Sam Morton — Sep 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Ronay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Ronay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ronay to family and friends

    Dr. Ronay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ronay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Ronay, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Ronay, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871558098
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Ronay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ronay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ronay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ronay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ronay works at Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology - Brandon in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ronay’s profile.

    Dr. Ronay has seen patients for Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ronay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Ronay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.