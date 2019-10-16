Overview

Dr. Gary Roome, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.