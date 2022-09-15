Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Rosenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Rosenberg, DO
Dr. Gary Rosenberg, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
Novellus Research Sites Inc11190 Warner Ave Ste 300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-7000
Orthowest710 N Euclid St Ste 201, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 241-7000
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosenberg listens, gives you options and the truth. He's not pushy, good bed side manners! We are very fond of him!
About Dr. Gary Rosenberg, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
