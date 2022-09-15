Overview of Dr. Gary Rosenberg, DO

Dr. Gary Rosenberg, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Platinum Orthopaedics in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.