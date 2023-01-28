See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University-Medical Doctor and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rothfeld works at Dr. Gary Rothfeld in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue Dermatology & the Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Center
    629 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 644-6454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Adult Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 28, 2023
    My trip from Maui was a million per cent worth it. I am so glad I was a patient of Dr. Rothfeld. A procedure like this is so important so I would highly recommend you go to the right doctor and spend your money right the first time. After all, you are only given one face! They say femininity is not about the look but how one thinks about herself and and demonstrates it behaviorally. What if our thoughts and behavior are influenced by how we feel about our looks? Dr. Gary is not a person who only fixes your looks, but where by improving your looks he fixes your soul. Dr Rothfeld is a cosmetic physician and a dermatologist but even more like a philosopher, artist and a wonderful person. His attitude showed me it is not all about the money but where a physician can help you and try to give you complete patient satisfaction. I am a wife and a mother but I am a woman. It is not the facelift that made it but the facelift did complete it. Thank you Doctor. Highest Praise!!!
    — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, German, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356490254
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai - Beth Israel Hospital, Manhattan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University-Medical Doctor
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothfeld works at Dr. Gary Rothfeld in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rothfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Rothfeld speaks Arabic, French, German, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

