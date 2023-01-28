Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD
Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University-Medical Doctor and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Park Avenue Dermatology & the Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Center629 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 644-6454
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- We do not accept health insurance
My trip from Maui was a million per cent worth it. I am so glad I was a patient of Dr. Rothfeld. A procedure like this is so important so I would highly recommend you go to the right doctor and spend your money right the first time. After all, you are only given one face! They say femininity is not about the look but how one thinks about herself and and demonstrates it behaviorally. What if our thoughts and behavior are influenced by how we feel about our looks? Dr. Gary is not a person who only fixes your looks, but where by improving your looks he fixes your soul. Dr Rothfeld is a cosmetic physician and a dermatologist but even more like a philosopher, artist and a wonderful person. His attitude showed me it is not all about the money but where a physician can help you and try to give you complete patient satisfaction. I am a wife and a mother but I am a woman. It is not the facelift that made it but the facelift did complete it. Thank you Doctor. Highest Praise!!!
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic, French, German, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1356490254
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Mt Sinai - Beth Israel Hospital, Manhattan
- New York University-Medical Doctor
- Dermatology and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Dr. Rothfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothfeld speaks Arabic, French, German, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothfeld.
