Overview of Dr. Gary Russell, MD

Dr. Gary Russell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jasper, AL.



Dr. Russell works at Southern Orth/Sprt Medcn Assocs in Jasper, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.