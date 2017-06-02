Overview

Dr. Gary Sarafa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mclaren Oakland, Sparrow Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, Trinity Health Livonia Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Sarafa works at Avalon Physician Services in Northville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.