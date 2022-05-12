Dr. Gary Schaer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Schaer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Schaer, MD
Dr. Gary Schaer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Schaer works at
Dr. Schaer's Office Locations
Rush Cardiology - Chicago1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Schaer, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaer works at
Dr. Schaer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schaer speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.