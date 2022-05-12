Overview of Dr. Gary Schaer, MD

Dr. Gary Schaer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Schaer works at Rush Cardiology - Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.