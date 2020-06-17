Dr. Schiller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Schiller, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Schiller, MD
Dr. Gary Schiller, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Schiller works at
Dr. Schiller's Office Locations
-
1
Bowyer Oncology Center in Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6745
-
2
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center10833 Le Conte Ave Rm 42-121, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5513
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schiller?
Dr. Schiller saved my son’s life from a very rare disease (HLH). He maybe arrogant as indicated in other reviews but he is top in his field. Thank you Dr Schiller and UCLA for saving my son.
About Dr. Gary Schiller, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851311930
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiller works at
Dr. Schiller has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schiller speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.