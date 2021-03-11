Dr. Gary Schraut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schraut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Schraut, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Schraut, MD
Dr. Gary Schraut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Schraut's Office Locations
Lafayette Retina Clinic PC100 Professional Ct Ste 101, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-9446
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schraut is an extremely smart MD. He has taken care of my eyes for many years. I trust him 100%. His staff is awesome and they are all personable and make you feel at ease.
About Dr. Gary Schraut, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1598731333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
