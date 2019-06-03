Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Anesthesiology Associates-boro931 48TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8816
Long Island Medical Anesthesiology P C.192 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-7246
Brooklyn Surgery Center6010 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 436-7246
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Schwartz has given me a new lease on life. He is the best!!!!
- Mount Sinai Schl Med
- Ny Med Coll St Vincent's Mc
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Union College
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.