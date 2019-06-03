Overview

Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at ANESTHESIOLOGY ASSOCIATES-BORO in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.