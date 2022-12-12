Overview of Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD

Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Gary D. Schwartz, M.D., PC in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.