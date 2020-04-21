Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD
Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Broward Spine Institute LLC3702 Washington St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 272-0675
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr. Schwartz and his office staff were extremely nice & efficient. I broke my wrist right before New Years. I needed surgery ASAP. While at his office his staff made all the arrangements for me to get my blood work, CT Scan and pre-op done the same day. I had my surgery on Jan. 2nd. He would have done it New Years Day, but the hospital couldn't schedule it. He put in a plate and screws in my wrist and i have full function.
About Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1568480168
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.