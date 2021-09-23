Overview of Dr. Gary Shapiro, MD

Dr. Gary Shapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Kennedy White Orthopaedic Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.