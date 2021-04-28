Dr. Gary Sherman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Sherman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Sherman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Seaport Podiatry Group PC7902 BAY PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 236-7520
Surgicare of Manhattan800 2nd Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 419-1016
I had some really bad ulcers on the bottom of my foot. He treated them and kept treating them till the wounds were closed. He is a terrific doctor and a real gentleman! I highly recommend him to anyone with foot issues.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
