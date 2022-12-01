Dr. Gary Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Sherman, MD
Dr. Gary Sherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 205, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 665-4950
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC309 Medical Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 264-0535
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sherman operated on my right shoulder and bicep in May. I am very pleased with my surgery and Dr. Sherman. He explained everything well, answering all my questions thoroughly.
About Dr. Gary Sherman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.