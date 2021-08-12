See All Ophthalmologists in North Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD

Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Shienbaum works at Retina Macula Specialists of Miami in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shienbaum's Office Locations

    North Miami Office
    184 Ne 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 655-0411
    LeJuene Office
    351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 501, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 643-8871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Aphakia
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
  View other providers who treat Uveitis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 12, 2021
    What a wonderful eye doctor! Dr. Shienbaum was very patient and knowledgeable. He spent time explaining my macula problem and started treatment the same day. I am seeing so much better and couldn’t be happier. The office staff was very friendly and helpful. If you need an excellent retina specialist, this is the doctor for you
    Barbara — Aug 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD
    About Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770781502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Willis Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shienbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shienbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shienbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shienbaum has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shienbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shienbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shienbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shienbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shienbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

