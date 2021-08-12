Overview of Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD

Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Shienbaum works at Retina Macula Specialists of Miami in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.