Dr. Gary Siemons, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Dr. Gary Siemons, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Siemons works at Advocare Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Advocare Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists
    502 Centennial Blvd Ste 5, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 19, 2022
Could not be happier with the care received from this practice.
KS — Oct 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gary Siemons, MD

  • Colorectal Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1427059930
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
  • University of Virginia School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Dr. Gary Siemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Siemons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Siemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Siemons works at Advocare Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Siemons’s profile.

Dr. Siemons has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siemons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Siemons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siemons.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

