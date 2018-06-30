Dr. Gary Silber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Silber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Silber, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Silber works at
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1754
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6990 E Shea Blvd Ste 108, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 616-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silber is amazing. He has been seeing my son for 10 years. He listens, asks AND answers questions and makes sure we understand everything. He, personally, returns phone calls when my son has been sick. He truly cares, best bedside manner. He doesn't rush through visits takes the time to thoroughly explain everything. Not sure what we are going to do when my son has to see an adult GI doc...
About Dr. Gary Silber, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1932169364
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U Conn
- University Of Connecticut School Of Med
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silber works at
Dr. Silber has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Silber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silber.
