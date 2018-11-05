See All Rheumatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Gary Silverman, DO

Rheumatology
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Silverman, DO

Dr. Gary Silverman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Silverman works at Advanced Dentistry in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silverman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dentistry
    3337 N Miller Rd Ste 108, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2018
    Dr. Silverman is wonderful, knowledgeable, and easy to talk to. He listens to you and trys to help alleviate your pain and suffering. I have had fubromyalgia for 28 years and Dr. Silverman is the only Doctor who ever took a interest in helping me feel better. I recommend him completely. You will be glad you saw him he will care about you and help you feel better!
    Pamela Wood in Phoenix, AZ — Nov 05, 2018
    About Dr. Gary Silverman, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154476539
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverman works at Advanced Dentistry in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Silverman’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

