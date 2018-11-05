Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Silverman, DO
Overview of Dr. Gary Silverman, DO
Dr. Gary Silverman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman's Office Locations
Advanced Dentistry3337 N Miller Rd Ste 108, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silverman is wonderful, knowledgeable, and easy to talk to. He listens to you and trys to help alleviate your pain and suffering. I have had fubromyalgia for 28 years and Dr. Silverman is the only Doctor who ever took a interest in helping me feel better. I recommend him completely. You will be glad you saw him he will care about you and help you feel better!
About Dr. Gary Silverman, DO
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1154476539
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
