Dr. Gary Simpson, DO
Overview of Dr. Gary Simpson, DO
Dr. Gary Simpson, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson's Office Locations
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Front Range Orthopedics4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 473-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simpson and his staff wasted no time in getting me in, diagnosing my injury, scheduling and performing surgery on my fractured ankle. They treated me with respect and care throughout, saving me time, pain, frustration and money. I feel very fortunate.
About Dr. Gary Simpson, DO
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1063668747
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.