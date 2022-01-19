Dr. Gary Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Singer, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Singer, MD
Dr. Gary Singer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
Boris Khariton MD PC70 Jungermann Cir Ste 405, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 720-0310
St Charles County Dialysis Center335 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 970-3730
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yesterday, I saw Dr. Gary Singer for the first time. Dr. Singer familiarized himself with my medical history, labs, and medications. Dr. Singer took time to explain my labs and correct my thinking. Dr. Singer recommended at book for me to read (more appreciate than the one I had purchased and read), I have ordered it from Amazon. Dr. Singer allowed me to see his Nutritionist, Lindsey, she gave me a diet, or should I say a lifestyle change that I can adapt to. I received superior care from the office staff, Lindsey, and especially Dr. Singer! Thank you so much!!! Stephanie
About Dr. Gary Singer, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1366439283
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp, Harvard Med Sch
- U Toronto
- University of Toronto
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Toronto, Ontario
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singer speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
