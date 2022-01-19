See All Nephrologists in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Gary Singer, MD

Nephrology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Singer, MD

Dr. Gary Singer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Singer works at MIDWEST NEPHROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singer's Office Locations

    Boris Khariton MD PC
    70 Jungermann Cir Ste 405, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 720-0310
    St Charles County Dialysis Center
    335 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 970-3730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Lincoln
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Yesterday, I saw Dr. Gary Singer for the first time. Dr. Singer familiarized himself with my medical history, labs, and medications. Dr. Singer took time to explain my labs and correct my thinking. Dr. Singer recommended at book for me to read (more appreciate than the one I had purchased and read), I have ordered it from Amazon. Dr. Singer allowed me to see his Nutritionist, Lindsey, she gave me a diet, or should I say a lifestyle change that I can adapt to. I received superior care from the office staff, Lindsey, and especially Dr. Singer! Thank you so much!!! Stephanie
    Stephanie Latham — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Singer, MD
    About Dr. Gary Singer, MD

    Nephrology
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French
    NPI Number
    1366439283
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham & Women's Hosp, Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    U Toronto
    Internship
    University of Toronto
    Medical Education
    University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    University of Toronto, Ontario
