Overview of Dr. Gary Sirken, DO

Dr. Gary Sirken, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Sirken works at Kidney and Hypertension Associates P.C. in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.