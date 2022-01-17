Overview of Dr. Gary Sladek, MD

Dr. Gary Sladek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sladek works at Gary D Sladek MD in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.