Dr. Gary Slaughter Jr, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (126)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gary Slaughter Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Slaughter Jr works at Charlotte Dermatology in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC and Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Dermatology
    2630 E 7th St Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
  2. 2
    Myrtle Beach Office
    8208 Devon Ct Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 839-2460
  3. 3
    Matthews Office
    1238 Mann Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 847-2215
  4. 4
    University Office
    8401 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 260, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 364-6110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (50)
    About Dr. Gary Slaughter Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770522328
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University MI|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Internship
    • University AL|University of Alabama
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Slaughter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaughter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slaughter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slaughter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slaughter Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slaughter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaughter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaughter Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slaughter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slaughter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

