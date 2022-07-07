Overview

Dr. Gary Slaughter Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Slaughter Jr works at Charlotte Dermatology in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC and Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.