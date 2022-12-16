Overview

Dr. Gary Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Smith works at Gary J Smith MD PC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.