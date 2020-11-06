Dr. Gary Smoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Smoot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Smoot, MD
Dr. Gary Smoot, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Smoot works at
Dr. Smoot's Office Locations
-
1
Cary Orthopedic and Spine Specialists1110 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 103, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 297-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smoot?
Very sad to hear Dr. Smoot is leaving, breaks my heart!
About Dr. Gary Smoot, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558335612
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smoot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smoot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smoot works at
Dr. Smoot has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Smoot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.