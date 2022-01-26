Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Solomon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Solomon, MD
Dr. Gary Solomon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Arthritis & Autoimmunity333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 598-6321
-
3
Louis F. Mcintyre MD PC311 North St Ste 102, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (646) 501-7400Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
I was his RA patient in 1988. He was excellent doctor.
About Dr. Gary Solomon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1134193451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Psoriatic Arthritis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.