Dr. Gary Solomon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at NYU MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriatic Arthritis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.