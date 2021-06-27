Dr. Songco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Songco, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Songco's Office Locations
The Heights On Huebner10127 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 858-0828
The Heights of Bulverde384 Harmony Hls, Bulverde, TX 78070 Directions (830) 438-1276
Northgate Health and Rehabilitation Center5757 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 699-8535
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a genius and saved my life when the first set of doctors misdiagnosed me.
About Dr. Gary Songco, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1538107503
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Songco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Songco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Songco has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Songco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Songco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Songco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Songco, there are benefits to both methods.