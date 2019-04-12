Overview

Dr. Gary Spektor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Spektor works at Spektor Medical Foundation in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.