Overview of Dr. Gary Spierer, MD

Dr. Gary Spierer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Spierer works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cromwell Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

