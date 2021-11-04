See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD

Urology
4.5 (13)
New York, NY
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD

Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Steinberg works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations

    Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab
    222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 825-6300

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Bladder Cancer
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Prostate Removal
Bladder Cancer
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Prostate Removal

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Nov 04, 2021
    This doctor was more understanding than the others I saw. He was direct and to the point and will answer all questions.
    M.S.Ed — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD

    Urology
    38 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1558585307
    University of Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinberg works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Steinberg’s profile.

    Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

