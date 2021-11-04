Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD
Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations
1
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 825-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor was more understanding than the others I saw. He was direct and to the point and will answer all questions.
About Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steinberg speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.