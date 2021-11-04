Overview of Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD

Dr. Gary Steinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Steinberg works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.